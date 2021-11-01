LPL Financial LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,549,000 after purchasing an additional 455,917 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Fortive by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Fortive by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,918,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,197,000 after purchasing an additional 368,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $75.71 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.88 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

