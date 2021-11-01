LPL Financial LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 284,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 81,501 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of DVA stock opened at $103.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average is $121.47. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 66.17%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.