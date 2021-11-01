LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,508 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,844,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,365,000 after buying an additional 47,746 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $146.16 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $107.36 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

