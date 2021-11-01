LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in POSCO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 95,100.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in POSCO by 103.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in POSCO by 6.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get POSCO alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKX. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $63.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. POSCO has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.