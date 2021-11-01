LPL Financial LLC Sells 440 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Chemours by 275.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The Chemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Chemours by 151.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 52,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Chemours by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $28.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.18.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

