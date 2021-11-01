LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $226.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $226.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $164.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.08. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

