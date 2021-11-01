LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

LXU opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $351.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 2,688.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 115.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

