Lua Swap (LUA) Hits Market Cap of $5.20 Million

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00051084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.55 or 0.00225967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096144 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

