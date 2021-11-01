Lumber Liquidators (LL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Lumber Liquidators to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lumber Liquidators to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.54. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30.

In related news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Lumber Liquidators worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

