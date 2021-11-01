Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the September 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Lumina Gold stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. Lumina Gold has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

