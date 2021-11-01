Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,070 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Shake Shack worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHAK opened at $69.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.24 and a beta of 1.70. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $138.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.80.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

