Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.79 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $67.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

