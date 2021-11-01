Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 155,424 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 155,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

OGN opened at $36.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.16. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

