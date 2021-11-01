Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 1,623.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.99 on Monday. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medallia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $673,114.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,687.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 305,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $10,348,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,314 shares of company stock worth $19,144,922 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

