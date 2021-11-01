Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 27,051 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,051 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Eventbrite by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eventbrite by 13.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 35.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

EB stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

