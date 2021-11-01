Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,220,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 933,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $46,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 27.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 17.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of MIC opened at $3.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $324.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.13. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $37.3868 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

