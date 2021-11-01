Macy’s (NYSE:M) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.47

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 636355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on M shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Macy's alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Macy’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.