Macy’s (NYSE:M) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.47

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 636355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.05.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 19.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Macy’s by 90.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

