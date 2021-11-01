Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce sales of $67.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.50 million and the highest is $68.34 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $51.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $267.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.71 million to $268.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $286.66 million, with estimates ranging from $282.52 million to $291.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,312,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 299,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,232. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $44.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

