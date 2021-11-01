Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $203.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MANH. Truist Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $181.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.07. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $183.13.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 253.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 91,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 65,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

