Maquia Capital Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To End on November 1st (NASDAQ:MAQCU)

Maquia Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MAQCU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 1st. Maquia Capital Acquisition had issued 16,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Maquia Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:MAQCU opened at $10.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $322,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $341,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $580,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

