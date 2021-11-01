Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.78

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.78 and last traded at $57.15, with a volume of 367564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.23 and a beta of 4.55.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after buying an additional 5,105,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after buying an additional 869,479 shares in the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

