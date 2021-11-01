Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.78

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.78 and last traded at $57.15, with a volume of 367564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.24.

MARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.23 and a beta of 4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 382,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marathon Digital by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 81,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marathon Digital by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

