Marathon Oil (MRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Several analysts have commented on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marathon Oil stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 851,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Marathon Oil worth $62,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

