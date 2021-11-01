Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,570,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,340 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $215,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 206.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 86,017 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 440.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 191,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after buying an additional 155,895 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,792,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 95.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 99,312 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

MPC opened at $65.93 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

