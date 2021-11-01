Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MPC stock opened at $65.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.52. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

