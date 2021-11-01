Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Update

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the September 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Marin Software news, EVP Wister Walcott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,163.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald P. Hutchison sold 44,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $261,322.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,975.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,217 shares of company stock worth $399,722. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter worth about $111,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marin Software by 66.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

MRIN stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 547,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,286,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $101.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $27.26.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.88%. The company had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

