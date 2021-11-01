Markel (MKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Markel (NYSE:MKL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, analysts expect Markel to post $58 EPS for the current fiscal year and $73 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,313.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,256.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1,228.74. Markel has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Markel stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Markel worth $50,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

