MarketAxess Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $408.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.92. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $396.17 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 0.42.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.00.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MarketAxess stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of MarketAxess worth $68,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

