Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 201.44 ($2.63).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKS. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 183.60 ($2.40) on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 176.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

