Marlin Market Capitalization Tops $66.40 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Marlin has a market capitalization of $66.40 million and approximately $17.94 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00078547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00102217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,407.18 or 1.00411365 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.65 or 0.07037213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00022998 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

