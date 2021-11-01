Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Dynatrace by 836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 42,561 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,071,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,576,000 after acquiring an additional 323,353 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dynatrace by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 411,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,016,000 after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $75.00 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 267.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

