Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.28 Million Position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 172,372 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.21% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 697.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 894,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 782,210 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $9,327,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth $8,847,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,472.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 705,645 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $6,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $10.23 on Monday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $503.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

RADA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

