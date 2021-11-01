Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 230.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $101.25 on Monday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $35,403.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total value of $192,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,910 shares of company stock worth $11,663,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.