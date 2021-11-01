Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 24,159 iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,270,000 after purchasing an additional 61,731 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the second quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth $916,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $37.91.

