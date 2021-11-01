Marshall Wace LLP Sells 508,867 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,867 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 228.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 126,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 67.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,773,000 after buying an additional 609,345 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Option Care Health by 61.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after buying an additional 358,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Option Care Health by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 80,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on OPCH shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.