Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $1,575,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. 32.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

