Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the September 30th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 45,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 48,013 shares of company stock valued at $150,274 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

MMLP stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.13. 69,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,448. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $121.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.73. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.67.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

