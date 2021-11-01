Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given New $79.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.19. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.