Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.21.

NYSE:MAS opened at $65.55 on Thursday. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Masco by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

