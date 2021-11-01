Mastercard Incorporated Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.24 Per Share (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $8.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.59.

MA stock opened at $335.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $331.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 315,904 shares of company stock valued at $114,951,877. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.