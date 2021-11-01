Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Lowered to $448.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $451.00 to $448.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $421.59.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $335.52 on Friday. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total value of $28,908,066.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,192,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,237,674,427.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,904 shares of company stock valued at $114,951,877. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

