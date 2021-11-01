Match Group (MTCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Match Group to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Match Group has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTCH opened at $150.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.28. Match Group has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.02.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

