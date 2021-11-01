Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 104,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,264,493 shares.The stock last traded at $24.41 and had previously closed at $22.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matterport Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $2,005,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

