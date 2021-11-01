Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON MTW opened at GBX 805 ($10.52) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £407.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.00. Mattioli Woods has a 52 week low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 839 ($10.96). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 780.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 752.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is 4.04%.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

