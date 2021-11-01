Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives $8.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,933. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $704.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.05. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

