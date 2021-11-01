McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.950-$22.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.29 billion-$264.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.85 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.88.

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.08. 1,281,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,074. McKesson has a twelve month low of $148.22 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.36 and a 200 day moving average of $197.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,111,928. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

