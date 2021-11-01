MDA (MDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MDA (TSE:MDA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$581.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$560.30 million.

Shares of TSE MDA opened at C$15.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -53.01. MDA has a 12-month low of C$14.05 and a 12-month high of C$18.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of MDA to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

