Mediaset España Comunicación’s (GETVF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GETVF opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

About Mediaset España Comunicación

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

