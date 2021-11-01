Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $228.41

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $228.41 and last traded at $224.42, with a volume of 1168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.55.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.29.
In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,157 shares of company stock worth $9,137,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
