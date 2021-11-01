Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $228.41

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $228.41 and last traded at $224.42, with a volume of 1168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,157 shares of company stock worth $9,137,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

